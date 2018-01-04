Xpro India - Outcome of board meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 4, 2018 has decided that the voting rights of members shall be reckoned in proportion to their share(s) in the total paid up equity share capital of the company as on January 16, 2018 (Cut-off Date) in connection with passing of Special Resolution u/s 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) through Postal Ballot, as required u/s 110 of the Act read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014.Source : BSE