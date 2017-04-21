Apr 21, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Xpro India's board meeting on May 19, 2017
Please be advised that pursuant to Regulation-29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at New Delhi to, inter alia, consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE