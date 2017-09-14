XL Energy: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para 4(h) of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th September, 2017, have approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report certified by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE