Sep 14, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

XL Energy: Outcome of board meeting

We inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 14, 2017, have approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report certified by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

XL Energy: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para 4(h) of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th September, 2017, have approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report certified by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE
