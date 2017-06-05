App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 05, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

XL Energy: Outcome of board meeting

This is inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 05th June, 2017, have approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

XL Energy: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para 4(h) of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 05th June, 2017, have approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.