Jun 05, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
XL Energy: Outcome of board meeting
This is inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 05th June, 2017, have approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
