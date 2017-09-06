App
Sep 06, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

XL Energy's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 5.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company.

XL Energy's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017 at 5.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all Directors, Officers and Designated Employees from 11th September, 2017 till 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).
