XL Energy's board meeting on June 5, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors on 30th May, 2017 will be held at shorter notice on Monday, the 05th June, 2017 at 7.00 PM at the Registered Office to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE