Xchanging Solutions: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir/MadamThis is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, September 13, 2017, have inter-alia considered and approved:1. Unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.We are enclosing herewith the copy of the unaudited financial results of the Company, along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor.2.The meeting of the Board commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 2.00PM.You are kindly requested to take the above information on record.Source : BSE