Xchanging Solutions' board meeting September 13, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Xchanging Solutions Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM (IST), inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and to transact other business items as set out in the agenda.Further, the trading window of the Company will remain closed in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from 1st September, 2017 (with immediate effect) to the closing hours of 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).You are requested to take the above information on recordsSource : BSE