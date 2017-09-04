Sep 04, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WS Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017
Board Meeting has been scheduled on 14th September 2017 to consider, inter-alia and to take on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (IND AS) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
