App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Woolworth's 29th AGM held on September 23, 2017

This is to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10.30 A.M.

Woolworth's 29th AGM held on September 23, 2017
This is to inform you that the 29th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 23rd day of September, 2017 at 10.30 A.M. at Science City, Seminar Hall, JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 046, West Bengal, India.

In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Notice of the 29th AGM of the Company, setting out the business to be transacted thereat ('said Notice') for your reference.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Register of members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Sunday, September 17, 2017 to Saturday, September 23, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th AGM of the Company.

We request you to take the same on record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.