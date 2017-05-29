May 29, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wockhardt: Updates
This is in continuation to our communication dated 7th March, 2017, we wish to inform the Exchanges that the Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland (‘HPRA') has granted Certificate of GMP Compliance to our Shendra, Aurangabad facility based on inspection performed from 27th February, 2017 to 3rd March, 2017.
Kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE