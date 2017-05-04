Wockhardt: Outcome of board meeting

Wockhardt Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, have recommended dividend @ 0.01% (Rs. 0.0005 per Preference Share of Rs. 5/- each) absorbing a sum of Rs. 2,98,557/- on 475,659,941 Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 5/- each and 121,454,927 Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2016-17. The dividend, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), will be dispatched / credited on or after fifth day from the date of declaration of such dividend.Source : BSE