May 04, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wockhardt: Outcome of board meeting
Wockhardt has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017.
Wockhardt Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, have recommended dividend @ 0.01% (Rs. 0.0005 per Preference Share of Rs. 5/- each) absorbing a sum of Rs. 2,98,557/- on 475,659,941 Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 5/- each and 121,454,927 Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2016-17. The dividend, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), will be dispatched / credited on or after fifth day from the date of declaration of such dividend.Source : BSE