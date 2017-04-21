App
Apr 21, 2017 11:38 PM IST

Wockhardt board meeting on May 04, 2017

We wish to inform that board of directors meeting of Company will be held on 4th May, 2017,

We wish to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of Company will be held on 4th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and: (i)approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017; (ii)recommend dividend on Preference Shares; (iii)approve raising of funds through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis;& (iv)approve raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares, GDRs, ADRs, FCCBs, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, preference shares convertible into EquityShares, &/or any other financial instruments convertible into equityShares (including warrants, or otherwise, in registered or bearer form) &/or any security convertible into EquityShares, combination of any of the aforementioned securities by way of one or more public &/or private offerings, Qualified Institutions Placement &/or on preferential allotment basis or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable law.Source : BSE

