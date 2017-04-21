Wockhardt board meeting on May 04, 2017

We wish to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of Company will be held on 4th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and: (i)approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017; (ii)recommend dividend on Preference Shares; (iii)approve raising of funds through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis;& (iv)approve raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares, GDRs, ADRs, FCCBs, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, preference shares convertible into EquityShares, &/or any other financial instruments convertible into equityShares (including warrants, or otherwise, in registered or bearer form) &/or any security convertible into EquityShares, combination of any of the aforementioned securities by way of one or more public &/or private offerings, Qualified Institutions Placement &/or on preferential allotment basis or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable law.Source : BSE