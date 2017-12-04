Wires and Fabriks' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 & Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017 to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017.Further, we would also like to inform that as per the "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' as framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company will be closed for Board Members and Designated Employees from 7th December, 2017 and shall be opened 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2017 to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE