Sep 14, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wires and Fabriks (SA): Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of M/s Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Limited ('The Company') was held at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata - 700017 on Tuesday, the 12th day of September, 2017 at 2.30 P.M.

In Compliance with the requirements under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are furnishing relevant details pertaining to the voting results at the aforesaid AGM in the prescribed format and enclose herewith as an Annexure.Source : BSE
