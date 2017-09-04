Wires and Fabriks' board meeting rescheduled

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 & Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Rescheduled Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE