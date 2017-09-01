Wipro: Updates on buyback of shares

Further to our intimation dated July 20, 2017 and August 30, 2017, intimating that the Board of Directors and shareholders, respectively, have approved the proposal to buyback up to 34,37,50,000 (Thirty Four Crores Thirty Seven Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each at a price of Rs. 320/- (Rupees Three Hundred and Twenty only) per equity share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process,please find attached a copy of public announcement and other documents relating to buyback.Source : BSE