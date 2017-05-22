May 22, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wintac's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 29th May 2017 at Bangalore to consider, interalia, the audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.
