App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 23, 2017 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wintac's board meeting Postponed to December 06, 2017

The Board Meeting originally scheduled for November 24, 2017 has been postponed to December 06, 2017 for considering, un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Board Meeting originally scheduled for 24th November 2017 has been postponed to 6th December 2017 for considering, inter alia, un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017.

Wintac is in the Pharmaceuticals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 211.51 crore.

The company management includes S T R Mady - Chairman, S Jayaprakash Mady - Non Executive Director, B R Arun Eashwar - Director, K M Ganga - Additional Director, K Paranjothy - Additional Director. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.