Wintac's board meeting Postponed to December 06, 2017

The Board Meeting originally scheduled for 24th November 2017 has been postponed to 6th December 2017 for considering, inter alia, un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2017.

Wintac is in the Pharmaceuticals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 211.51 crore.

The company management includes S T R Mady - Chairman, S Jayaprakash Mady - Non Executive Director, B R Arun Eashwar - Director, K M Ganga - Additional Director, K Paranjothy - Additional Director. Source : BSE