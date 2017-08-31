App
Announcements
Aug 31, 2017 11:34 AM IST

Winsome Yarns' board meeting on September 14, 2017

We wish to inform to the exchange that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at SCO 191-192, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.

Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from September 1, 2017 till September 18, 2017 as per the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, adopted by the Company.

Source : BSE

