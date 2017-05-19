App
May 19, 2017 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Winsome Yarns' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Informed to the exchange that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 30th day of May, 2017 at 12.15 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at SCO 191-192, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from May 20, 2017 till June 3, 2017 as per the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, adopted by the Company.Source : BSE

