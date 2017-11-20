Winsome Textile Industries' board meeting on December 6, 2017

This is to inform you that the next meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 06th December, 2017 at its Corporate Office i.e. SCO 191-192, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, to consider & approve, inter-alia, Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30.09.2017.Further, pursuant to Companies 'Code of Conduct in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015', the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company, by insiders shall be closed with immediate effect and will re-open after 48 hours from the submission of Unaudited Financial Results to the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE