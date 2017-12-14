Winsome Breweries - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14th December , 2017 has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 and the Limited Review Report by the statutory auditors of the company.
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14th December , 2017 has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 and the Limited Review Report by the statutory auditors of the company.Source : BSE