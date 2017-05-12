May 12, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wim Plast's board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017
This is to inform you that the Board Meeting to be held on 26th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.
Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 26th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE