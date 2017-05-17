May 17, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Williamson Financial Services to consider dividend
Williamson Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its Meeting to be held on May 26, 2017 will consider recommendation or passing over of dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17.
Williamson Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its Meeting to be held on May 26, 2017 will consider recommendation or passing over of dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE