White Organic Agro receives license to produce medicinal and nutritional products

Major Breakthrough in Organic Medicine Segment – The company has received license from Joint Commissioner, Food and Medical Controls Department for production of Medicinal and Nutritional Products at its Manufacturing Unit. Since a long time the management had been striving hard to procure Manufacturing license for various organic medicinal and Nutritional products (viz :- Ayurvedic and Herbal tablets, capsules and churna for oral consumption), as well as few cosmetic application for external application. For which, the company had applied for permission for manufacturing of the same at its Manufacturing facility at Rajkot, Gujarat. Now, it gives immense pleasure to the management to announce that the Joint Commissioner, Food and Medical Controls Department has granted the company to start its commercial production of various External preparation, Capsule, Oral Liquid categories at its manufacturing unit.Source : BSE