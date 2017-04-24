App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 24, 2017 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

White Organic Agro receives license to produce medicinal and nutritional products

The company has received license from Joint Commissioner, Food and Medical Controls Department for production of Medicinal and Nutritional Products at its Manufacturing Unit.

White Organic Agro receives license to produce medicinal and nutritional products
Major Breakthrough in Organic Medicine Segment – The company has received license from Joint Commissioner, Food and Medical Controls Department for production of Medicinal and Nutritional Products at its Manufacturing Unit. Since a long time the management had been striving hard to procure Manufacturing license for various organic medicinal and Nutritional products (viz :- Ayurvedic and Herbal tablets, capsules and churna for oral consumption), as well as few cosmetic application for external application. For which, the company had applied for permission for manufacturing of the same at its Manufacturing facility at Rajkot, Gujarat. Now, it gives immense pleasure to the management to announce that the Joint Commissioner, Food and Medical Controls Department has granted the company to start its commercial production of various External preparation, Capsule, Oral Liquid categories at its manufacturing unit.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.