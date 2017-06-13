App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 13, 2017 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

White Organic: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 13, 2017 have approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under the name and style 'White Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name approved by the authorities in Ajman Free Zone or any other Free Zone/s operating in the United Arab Emirates.

White Organic: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 13, 2017 have approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under the name and style 'White Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name approved by the authorities in Ajman Free Zone or any other Free Zone/s operating in the United Arab Emirates. The Board of Directors has approved the investment in the said subsidiary upto AED 15 Million and the same may be spread in different tranches as and when required. The Board of Directors have further authorised Mr. Darshak M Rupani, Managing Director of the Company to take all the necessary steps to complete the acquisition.

Aforementioned strategic expansion has been approved to strengthen the future Organic exports business of the Company and strengthen the global presence of the company in organic sector.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.