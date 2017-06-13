White Organic: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 13, 2017 have approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under the name and style 'White Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name approved by the authorities in Ajman Free Zone or any other Free Zone/s operating in the United Arab Emirates. The Board of Directors has approved the investment in the said subsidiary upto AED 15 Million and the same may be spread in different tranches as and when required. The Board of Directors have further authorised Mr. Darshak M Rupani, Managing Director of the Company to take all the necessary steps to complete the acquisition.Aforementioned strategic expansion has been approved to strengthen the future Organic exports business of the Company and strengthen the global presence of the company in organic sector.Source : BSE