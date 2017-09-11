App
Sep 11, 2017 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

White Organic Agro gets order from Patanjali Ayurveda

The management is pleased to inform that company has received prestigious path breaking order from Patanjali Ayurveda.

The acquisition of stake in Future Farms LLP has started showing great results and adding up to the value of the company. Future Farms LLP, has recently bagged order of supplying Aloevera pulp from it's Kanpar, Gujarat unit to consumer product manufacturer Patanjali Ayurveda.In recent past, the supervisory and inspection team of Patanjali Ayurveda visited and inspected the farms and the pulp extraction unit and had suggested certain up gradation and renovation of the existing pulp extraction facilities. Following which all the necessary changes had been undertaken to improve the hygiene standards during pulp extraction process. After final satisfactory completion of renovation of processing unit and inspection, Patanjali Ayurveda has issued an Initial Purchase Order of 500 tonnes of Aloe Vera Pulp.Source : BSE
