White Organic Agro's board meeting on January 12, 2018

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 12th 2018.Amongst other business, the Board will consider, discuss and approve conversion of 50,00,000 share warrants into equity shares.Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the exchange is requested to take the same on record.Kindly take the above on your record.Source : BSE