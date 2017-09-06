App
Sep 06, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

White Hall Commercial Company's AGM on September 29, 2017

Annual General Meeting of the members for the year 2016-17 will be convened on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 3:00 p.m at the registered office of the Company at Flat No.502, 5th Floor, Sterling Heritage Plot No.388, Sankara Mattam Road, Matunga (C.R.) Mumbai-400 019 to transact the businesses as mentioned in the Notice convening the AGM.

Annual General Meeting of the members for the year 2016-17 will be convened on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 3:00 p.m at the registered office of the Company at Flat No.502, 5th Floor, Sterling Heritage Plot No.388, Sankara Mattam Road, Matunga (C.R.) Mumbai-400 019 to transact the businesses as mentioned in the Notice convening the AGM.

