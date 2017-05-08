Whirlpool of India's board meeting on May 16, 2017

Dear Sir, This is to inform you that pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of Audit committee and Board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017. Please also be informed that as per the company's Code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the "Trading Window" for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from May 9, 2017 to May 18, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE