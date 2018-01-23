Wheels India to consider interim dividend

Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 06, 2018, inter alia,:-1. To consider the Un-audited financial results for the quarter/nine months ended December 31, 20172. To consider and approve Interim Dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2018 and fix record date for the purpose.Further, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares will be closed for Designated Person(s) (including their immediate relatives) of the Company from January 24, 2018 to February 08, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE