Wheels to consider final dividend

Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Final Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017 will also be considered in this Board Meeting.Further, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares will be closed for Directors, Designated employees of the Company from May 15, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) for considering financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE