App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wheels to consider final dividend

Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Wheels to consider final dividend
Wheels India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Final Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017 will also be considered in this Board Meeting.

Further, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares will be closed for Directors, Designated employees of the Company from May 15, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) for considering financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.