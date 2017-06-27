Jun 27, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Wheel & Axle: Outcome of AGM
The 32nd Annual General Meeting concluded at 05.30 p.m. All resolutions including adoption of accounts, Re-appointment of director, Appointment of auditor, Increase in authorised share capital and Issue of bonus equity shares were considered.
The 32nd Annual General Meeting concluded at 05.30 p.m. All resolutions including adoption of accounts, Re-appointment of director, Appointment of auditor, Increase in authorised share capital and Issue of bonus equity shares were considered.Source : BSE