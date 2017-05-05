Wheel & Axle Textiles recommends bonus issue

Shantai Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of board of directors of Company was held on May 05, 2017. The outcome of the meeting is summarized as under:1. Board of directors have recommended the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of two bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every one fully paid up equity share of Rs. 10/- each subject to approval of members at general meeting.2. The Report of Board of Directors for year ended March 31, 2017 and notice of Annual General Meeting for the year 2017 was approved.3. A letter of unwillingness received from statutory auditors M/s. Mohit Shah & Associates form being re-appointed at next Annual General Meeting was noted.4. Disclosure of interest received from directors was taken on record.Source : BSE