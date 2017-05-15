App
May 15, 2017 03:07 PM IST

WH Brady's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2017, Audited statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended March 31, 2017.

WH Brady's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 to consider the following agenda: 1) To approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2017, Audited statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended March 31, 2017 and the Balance sheet both Standalone & Consolidated as on that date together with draft Report of Directors and Auditors thereon. 2) To recommend Dividend subject to the approval of Shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2017. 3) To finalise the date of Book Closure and Annual General Meeting. 4) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE

