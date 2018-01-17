WH Brady and Company's board meeting on February 10, 2018

W H Brady & Company Limited has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
