Western Ministil's board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of a Board of Directors of WESTERN MINISTIL LIMITED has been scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 3.30 P.M. in the Registered office of the Company at 163-164, Mittal Tower, 'A' Wing, 16th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 interalia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with other reports for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.The Company has adopted IND- AS for the first time this financial year (2017-18) and accordingly the financial results for the 1st quarter is being considered for approval within the extended period of time i.e. on for before 14th September, 2017.Source : BSE