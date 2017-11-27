Western India Cottons' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Western India Cottons Ltd., will be held on 13-12-2017 at 11.30 AM at Kannur to consider inter-alia the financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2017.
Notice is hereby given that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Western India Cottons Ltd., will be held on 13-12-2017 at 11.30 AM at Kannur to consider inter-alia the financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2017. The detailed agenda will follow.
Also a meeting of the Audit Committee will be held on 13.12.2017 at 09.00 AM
Source : BSE
