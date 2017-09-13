Sep 13, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Western India's board meeting on September 26, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Western India Cottons Ltd., will be held on 26-09-2017 at 08.00 AM at Kannur.
Sir,
Notice is hereby given that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Western India Cottons Ltd., will be held on 26-09-2017 at 08.00 AM at Kannur.
Thanking You
With Regards
Suneed Hashir
Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Source : BSE
Notice is hereby given that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Western India Cottons Ltd., will be held on 26-09-2017 at 08.00 AM at Kannur.
Thanking You
With Regards
Suneed Hashir
Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Source : BSE