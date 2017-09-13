App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Western India's board meeting on September 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Western India Cottons Ltd., will be held on 26-09-2017 at 08.00 AM at Kannur.

Western India's board meeting on September 26, 2017
Sir,

Notice is hereby given that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Western India Cottons Ltd., will be held on 26-09-2017 at 08.00 AM at Kannur.

Thanking You

With Regards


Suneed Hashir
Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.