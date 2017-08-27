Aug 23, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Western India's AGM on September 26, 2017
We are enclosing herewith notice of 62nd Annual General Meeting for 2016-2017 to be held on Tuesday the 26th September, 2017 at 11.00 AM
Kindly the the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For The Western India Cottons Ltd.,
Suneed Hashir
Chief Financial Officer
We are enclosing herewith notice of 62nd Annual General Meeting for 2016-2017 to be held on Tuesday the 26th September, 2017 at 11.00 AM
Kindly the the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For The Western India Cottons Ltd.,
Suneed Hashir
Chief Financial Officer
Source : BSE
Kindly the the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For The Western India Cottons Ltd.,
Suneed Hashir
Chief Financial Officer
Source : BSE