Nov 30, 2017 04:02 PM IST

West Leisure Resorts - Outcome of board meeting

Submission of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017

 
 
West Leisure is in the Hotels sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 19.59 crore.

The company management includes Seema Arora - Director, Om Prakash Adukia - Director, Govind Prasad Goyal - Director, Manekchand Panda - Director, Vimal Chand Kothari - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 538382.

Its Registered office is at 10, Kitab Mahal, 2nd Floor,,192, Dr. D N Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400001.Source : BSE
