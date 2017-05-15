May 15, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
West Leisure to consider dividend
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 26.05.2017 to consider audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and proposal for recommendation of dividend on equity shares. The Trading Window of the Company will be closed from 16.05.2017 to 30.05.2017.Source : BSE