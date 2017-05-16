West Coast Paper Mills' board meeting will be held on May 25, 2017

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on Equity Shares.Pursuant to this, the Trading Window for insiders covered under The Code of Conduct shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE