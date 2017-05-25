West Coast Paper Mills recommends final dividend

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 (125%) per Equity Share on 6,60,48,908 Ordinary Shares of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on August 31, 2017. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders shall be paid on or after September 06, 2017.Source : BSE