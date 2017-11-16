App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WEP Solutions' board meeting on November 18, 2017

We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting of WeP Solutions Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In reference to our notice sent earlier on 10th November 2017, we wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting of WeP Solutions Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, 18th November 2017, the Board will consider the following item in addition to Financial Results:

Issue of Warrants convertible into equity shares on Preferential basis to Promoter and /or Promoter Group of the Company at a price which shall not be less than the minimum price arrived at in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VII of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2009,as amended from time to time and subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company and other necessary approvals, if any.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.