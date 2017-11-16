WEP Solutions' board meeting on November 18, 2017

In reference to our notice sent earlier on 10th November 2017, we wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting of WeP Solutions Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, 18th November 2017, the Board will consider the following item in addition to Financial Results:Issue of Warrants convertible into equity shares on Preferential basis to Promoter and /or Promoter Group of the Company at a price which shall not be less than the minimum price arrived at in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VII of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2009,as amended from time to time and subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company and other necessary approvals, if any.Source : BSE