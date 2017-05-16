App
May 15, 2017 10:58 PM IST

WEP Solutions' board meeting May 27, 2017

We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th May 2017.

We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th May 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 40/1 A, Basappa Complex, Lavelle Road, Bangalore, inter alia to discuss and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2017. As per the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Company's Directors/Officers and Designated Employees of the Company from 24th March 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the public i.e. 29th May 2017.Source : BSE

