WEP Solutions' board meeting held on June 30, 2017

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 30th June 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 40/1 A, Basappa Complex, Lavelle Road, Bangalore, inter alia to discuss and approve the date of the 22nd Annual General Meeting.As per the Company's Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Company's Directors/Officers and Designated Employees of the Company from 23rd June 2017.In view of the Quarter ending 30th June 2017,Trading Window will remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of Quarter I - Financial Results to the public.Source : BSE