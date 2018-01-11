Wendt India's board meeting on January 24, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Wendt (India) Limited has been convened on Wednesday, 24th January 2018, interalia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017 and recom
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Wendt (India) Limited has been convened on Wednesday, 24th January 2018, interalia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017 and recommendation of interim dividend, if any.Source : BSE