Wendt India's board meeting on January 24, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Wendt (India) Limited has been convened on Wednesday, 24th January 2018, interalia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2017 and recommendation of interim dividend, if any.Source : BSE