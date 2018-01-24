Wendt declares interim dividend

Wendt (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 24, 2018, inter alia, have approved the following:
- Interim dividend of Rs.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each (100%) for the year ending March 31, 2018.The interim dividend will be paid on February 19, 2018.
